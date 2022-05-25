Longtime Warner Bros. Research Chief Liz Huszarik Exits

Seven years ago, Liz Huszarik, former executive VP and Chief Research Officer for Warner Bros. Discovery, appeared at this Variety event. Today, she's out of a job. Connection?

Warner Bros. research chief Liz Huszarik, a 32-year studio veteran, is the latest top-level executive to leave the company following its most recent merger, the $43 billion spinoff from AT&T and tie-up with Discovery.

Huszarik was named executive VP and chief research officer of WarnerMedia Studios & Networks in 2020, amid the previous merger-related restructuring, following AT&T's ill-fated purchase of Time Warner Inc.

Huszarik led researched teams that internally served Warner Bros. Pictures Group, HBO and HBO Max, the Warner Bros. Television Group, DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, TCM, Cartoon Network Studios, WB Animation, TBS, TNT, truTV, Wizarding World, and Consumer Products and Experiences.

“I truthfully could not be more proud of all the accomplishments achieved, all the contributions made and all of the revenue generated based on the work and insights from the teams I have had the honor to be a part of and later lead,” Huszarik wrote in a company memo obtained by Deadline, which first broke the news Tuesday.

“I am incredibly grateful and proud of all the relationships – from the professional to the friendships, from mentors to the mentees I have developed over these years," Huszarik added. "When I think back to those who I have worked alongside, I do so fondly knowing that we grew together, did incredible work together, challenged one another, and did so while always having fun.” ■