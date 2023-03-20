Longtime Universal TV Exec Steve Rosenberg Out as President of Diamond Sports Group

Change is coming quickly for Diamond Sports Group, with the bankrupt Sinclair Broadcast Group subsidiary parting ways Monday with its president, veteran Universal executive Steve Rosenberg.

The news was first reported by the Sports Business Journal.

Rosenberg's role will be filled by Diamond chief financial officer David DeVoe, with his reports answering on an interim basis to CEO David Preschlack.

Steve Rosenberg (Image credit: Sinclair Broadcast Group)

Rosenberg, who headed Universal Television in the late 1990s and aughts, was hired by Sinclair in July 2020, ahead of the company's move to place management of its Bally Sports regional sports networks in subsidiary Diamond.

Diamond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, and it has reportedly told the court and its various creditors and partners that it's making progress on deal restructuring with the NBA and NHL.

However, Diamond and Major League Baseball are still said to be far apart on a newly restructured pact. With MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and his group said to be not that fond of Sinclair’s management team, Diamond's loss of a top-level Sinclair-appointed operative doesn’t seem to hurt its cause.

For his part, Preschlack hinted at this in a memo announcing Rosenberg’s departure. “With the recent appointments we have made to the senior leadership team, and the talented staff we have throughout the organization, I am confident in this team’s ability to work together to execute our strategic goals at this time.” ■