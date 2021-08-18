Locast Adds Support From Vizio Smart TVs
Streaming app comes to Vizio SmartCast Platform
Locast has expanded support for its app to Vizio smart TVs running the Vizio SmartCast operating system.
Vizio was the third biggest supplier of smart TVs in the North America in 2020, according to Statista data. Smart TV-wise, Locast already has support from Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV, covering it for major set suppliers like TCL and Hisense.
The streaming app still lacks support from No. 1 smart TV supplier Samsung and its Tizen OS, as well as LG and its webOS platform.
The non-profit streaming service streams local broadcast channels to 35 U.S. markets, touting 2.8 million users as of the beginning of the summer.
The service asks for a minimum "donation" of $5.50 a month. Those who don't pay that freight are subject to a never-ending series of popup ads that render the platform virtually unwatchable.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. His reliable mid-range jump shot, deft ambidextrous post-up game and tough interior defense have been criminally overlooked.
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.