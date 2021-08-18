Locast Adds Support From Vizio Smart TVs

Locast has expanded support for its app to Vizio smart TVs running the Vizio SmartCast operating system.

Vizio was the third biggest supplier of smart TVs in the North America in 2020, according to Statista data. Smart TV-wise, Locast already has support from Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV, covering it for major set suppliers like TCL and Hisense.

The streaming app still lacks support from No. 1 smart TV supplier Samsung and its Tizen OS, as well as LG and its webOS platform.

The non-profit streaming service streams local broadcast channels to 35 U.S. markets, touting 2.8 million users as of the beginning of the summer.

The service asks for a minimum "donation" of $5.50 a month. Those who don't pay that freight are subject to a never-ending series of popup ads that render the platform virtually unwatchable.