Livitz Promoted to Senior VP Disney/ABC Cable Services

Mila Livitz has been promoted to senior VP, business affairs at Disney/ABC Cable Services.

Livitz, who had been a VP, reports to Adina Savin, executive VP, business affairs at Disney/ABC Networks Group.

In addition to overseeing negotiation for original live-action productions and co-productions and acquisitions for Disney Channels, in her new role, Livitz will also have oversight for business affairs at Disney Television Animation.

“Mila is a gifted, highly strategic executive and this promotion recognizes her significant contributions to the company and her ability to evolve with the rapidly-changing media landscape,” said Savin. “A proven leader, Mila's tenacity, industry savvy and smart negotiating skills make her well-positioned to oversee Disney TVA's Business Affairs team and TVA's increasing slate of quality animated programming for kids and families."

Livitz joined Disney in 2009. Previously she was with E! Entertainment and Bunim-Murray Productions. Earlier she was a trial attorney doing entertainment litigation.

"This is an exciting time to be in the world of kids' programming and I am thrilled to now be working with the Disney TVA team,” Livitz said. “I look forward to collaborating with each of them on out-of-the-box approaches to deal-making across our multiple platforms."