Littlefield signs Paramount deal
Former NBC Entertainment President Warren Littlefield has signed a multiyear overall development deal with Paramount Network Television. Littlefield will continue to develop and produce programming under his The Littlefield Co. banner. He formed company in January 1999 as a joint venture with NBC after his run as the network's top programming executive. The new pact with Paramount calls for the development of prime time comedies and dramas.
