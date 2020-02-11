Lionsgate Signs Overall TV Deal With Laura Chinn

Lionsgate said it signed an overall television deal with Laura Chinn, the creator and star of Florida Girls.

In addition to Florida Girls, a comedy that appears on Pop TV, Chinn has worked on Children’s Hospital, Grey’s Anatomy, The Mick and the film Warrior.

“Laura is the kind of fresh and singular creative voice who resonates with today’s television audiences, and we’re fortunate to be her chosen studio incubator,” said Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate Television Group chairman. “We’re very proud of the work we’re already doing together and can’t wait to collaborate on more exciting and bold television series that cut through the clutter.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“When I brought my story to Lionsgate, they were very supportive, enthusiastic and fully embraced my vision,” said Chinn. “It’s refreshing to work with a team that offers you creative freedom and different avenues for telling your stories. I look forward to expanding our partnership and creating more great content together.”

Lionsgate also has talent relationships with Courtney Kemp, 3 Arts Entertainment, the Tannenbaum Company, Paul Feig, BBC Studios, Erik Feig’s Picturestart, Universal Music Group, Mary J. Blige, Eugenio Derbez, Yvette Lee Bowser, Mona Scott-Young, the Erwin Brothers, and Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg & James Weaver’s Point Grey Pictures.