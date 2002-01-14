The line on NATPE 2002
By Staff
All session rooms in the N200 series are on the second level of the convention center.
MONDAY, JAN. 21
- 10 a.m.(Opening Session)
The Year in Review.Rm. N250
A look at one of the most economically challenging years in recent memory.
- 11:30 a.m.
4th Annual Cable Connection:
The New Kids on the Block. Rm. N250
- 12:30 p.m.
42nd International Broadcasting Awards Luncheon.Pavilions 1 & 2, LV Hilton
- 1 p.m.
2nd Annual How to Pitch Your Pitch.Rm. N250. A "should" for all those hoping to get an opportunity to pitch at the 6th Annual Pitch Me Competition.
- 2-6 p.m.—Exhibition Hours
—C Hall
- 2:30 p.m.
Concurrent Sessions
Beyond the Telenovela:
Program Opportunities in the U.S. Latino Market. Rm. N250
Broadcast Development in China.Rm. N255
Pitch Me Pre-Screening.Rm. N212
- 3 p.m.
TV-on-Demand Forum.D-Town Theatre, Booth #3060
Liberate Technologies
- 4 p.m.
The A-Teams:
Arli$$ & Others Like Him. Rm. N250.
Get an insider's view on the business of sports representation
- 7 p.m.
6th Annual Pitch Me Competition.
Emcee: George Gray. Hall N1, LVCC.
TUESDAY, JAN. 22
- 9-10 a.m.
Opening General Session.Hall N1, LVCC
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m.—Exhibition hours
—C Hall
- 10:15-11:30 a.m.
Concurrent Sessions
Advertising 2002:
Confronting the Challenges. Rm. N255
Media Deregulation, Part I
—The Impact on Operations. Rm. N259
Producing for the 21st Century.Rm. N250
- 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Product/Service Demos.D-Town Theatre, Booth #3060.
Liberate at 10:30-11 a.m.; Microsoft TV at 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.; Live Sky at 12:30-1 p.m.
- 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Concurrent Sessions
Interactive TV:
Hope or Hype? Rm. N250
A panel of prime time television producers and network executives explore key challenges behind the creation of compelling interactive TV.
Media Deregulation, Part II:
The Impact on the Marketplace. Rm. N259
Scoring Big:
Maximizing Sports Revenues. Rm. N255
- 1-2:30 p.m.
Media Roundtable Luncheon.Any Which Way You Can:
Working With U.S. Networks & Studios. Member Lounge, N111-112, LVCC
- 1-5 p.m.
HD Festival
—The Best of HD Programming Worldwide—D-Town, Booth #3067
- 2-6 p.m.
D-Town Sessions.
D-Town Theatre, Booth #3060
- 2-3 p.m.
—Station Programming:
Where the HD Are We Going?; 3:30-4:30 p.m.
—GET REAL! Enhanced TV for Today's Viewers:
A Case Study; 5-6 p.m.
—Increasing Revenue With Enhanced & Interactive TV
- 2-6 p.m.
TV Sales Executives' Summit.Rm. N250
Presentations include "Convergence Sales 101: Broadcasters New Required Course"; "Generation Jones is the 'New 25-54' "; and "Internet/TV Convergence"
- 3-4:30 p.m.
Concurrent Sessions
Bollywood & Hollywood:
The Future Is Now!
Rm. N255.
India is one of the largest markets in the world with over 75 million TV homes.
No Strings Attached:
The Wide World of Wireless. Rm. N259
Wednesday, Jan. 23
- 9-10 a.m.
General Session.Hall N1, LVCC.
A Conversation With FCC Chairman Michael Powell and Presentation of Creative Achievement Award to Dick Wolf, creator and executive producer, Law & Order.
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m.—Exhibition Hours
—C Hall
- 10:15-11:30 a.m.
Concurrent Sessions
The Pros & Cons of Repurposing. Rm. N250
TV Production Euro Style.Rm. N255
Two Screens, One Goal:
The Future of TV & the Internet. Rm. N259
- 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Product/Service Demos.D-Town Theatre, Booth #3060.
Picture Pipeline at 10:30-11 a.m.; Microsoft TV at 11:30 a.m.-noon
- 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
HD Festival:
The Best of HD Programming Worldwide.D-Town, Booth #3067
- 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Concurrent Sessions
The Best of the Ad Client Pitches.Rm. N250
Have Brand, Will Travel.Rm. N255
The Rights Stuff:
Licensing & Merchandising Sports Properties. Rm. N259
- 12:45-5 p.m.
D-Town Sessions.D-Town Theatre, Booth #3060.
12:45-1:45 p.m.—Idiosyncrasies of HD Post Production; 3:30-4:15 p.m—Primetime TV & HD; 2-3 p.m.—Interactive Wins in Europe.
TBA
- 2-3:30 p.m.
"Hand Me a Beer"
and Other Stories of TV Product Integration.Member Lounge, N111-112, LVCC
- 3-4:15 p.m.
Concurrent Sessions
Battle of the Broadbands:
Cable v. Satellite. Rm. N255Diversity Is the Spice of Life.Rm. N259FIFA World Cup 2002:
The Greatest Show on Earth. Rm. 250
Thursday, Jan. 24
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.—Exhibit Hours—C Hall
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
D-Town Sessions.D-Town Theatre, Booth #3060. 10-11 a.m.—Teaming Sports & Technology; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.—HD Indie Production
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m.—The Best of HD Programming Worldwide.D-Town, Booth #3067
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.