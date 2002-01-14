Trending

The line on NATPE 2002

All session rooms in the N200 series are on the second level of the convention center.

MONDAY, JAN. 21

  • 10 a.m.(Opening Session)
    The Year in Review.Rm. N250
    A look at one of the most economically challenging years in recent memory.
  • 11:30 a.m.
    4th Annual Cable Connection:
    The New Kids on the Block. Rm. N250
  • 12:30 p.m.
    42nd International Broadcasting Awards Luncheon.Pavilions 1 & 2, LV Hilton
  • 1 p.m.
    2nd Annual How to Pitch Your Pitch.Rm. N250. A "should" for all those hoping to get an opportunity to pitch at the 6th Annual Pitch Me Competition.
  • 2-6 p.m.—Exhibition Hours
    —C Hall
  • 2:30 p.m.
    Concurrent Sessions
    Beyond the Telenovela:
    Program Opportunities in the U.S. Latino Market. Rm. N250
    Broadcast Development in China.Rm. N255
    Pitch Me Pre-Screening.Rm. N212
  • 3 p.m.
    TV-on-Demand Forum.D-Town Theatre, Booth #3060
    Liberate Technologies
  • 4 p.m.
    The A-Teams:
    Arli$$ & Others Like Him. Rm. N250.
    Get an insider's view on the business of sports representation
  • 7 p.m.
    6th Annual Pitch Me Competition.
    Emcee: George Gray. Hall N1, LVCC.

TUESDAY, JAN. 22

  • 9-10 a.m.
    Opening General Session.Hall N1, LVCC
  • 10 a.m.-6 p.m.—Exhibition hours
    —C Hall
  • 10:15-11:30 a.m.
    Concurrent Sessions
    Advertising 2002:
    Confronting the Challenges. Rm. N255
    Media Deregulation, Part I
    —The Impact on Operations. Rm. N259
    Producing for the 21st Century.Rm. N250
  • 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Product/Service Demos.D-Town Theatre, Booth #3060.
    Liberate at 10:30-11 a.m.; Microsoft TV at 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.; Live Sky at 12:30-1 p.m.

  • 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Concurrent Sessions
    Interactive TV:
    Hope or Hype? Rm. N250
    A panel of prime time television producers and network executives explore key challenges behind the creation of compelling interactive TV.
    Media Deregulation, Part II:
    The Impact on the Marketplace. Rm. N259
    Scoring Big:
    Maximizing Sports Revenues. Rm. N255
  • 1-2:30 p.m.
    Media Roundtable Luncheon.Any Which Way You Can:
    Working With U.S. Networks & Studios. Member Lounge, N111-112, LVCC
  • 1-5 p.m.
    HD Festival
    —The Best of HD Programming Worldwide—D-Town, Booth #3067
  • 2-6 p.m.
    D-Town Sessions.
    D-Town Theatre, Booth #3060
  • 2-3 p.m.
    Station Programming:
    Where the HD Are We Going?; 3:30-4:30 p.m.
    GET REAL! Enhanced TV for Today's Viewers:
    A Case Study; 5-6 p.m.
    Increasing Revenue With Enhanced & Interactive TV
  • 2-6 p.m.
    TV Sales Executives' Summit.Rm. N250
    Presentations include "Convergence Sales 101: Broadcasters New Required Course"; "Generation Jones is the 'New 25-54' "; and "Internet/TV Convergence"
  • 3-4:30 p.m.
    Concurrent Sessions
    Bollywood & Hollywood:
    The Future Is Now!
    Rm. N255.
    India is one of the largest markets in the world with over 75 million TV homes.
    No Strings Attached:
    The Wide World of Wireless. Rm. N259

Wednesday, Jan. 23

  • 9-10 a.m.
    General Session.Hall N1, LVCC.
    A Conversation With FCC Chairman Michael Powell and Presentation of Creative Achievement Award to Dick Wolf, creator and executive producer, Law & Order.
  • 10 a.m.-6 p.m.—Exhibition Hours
    —C Hall
  • 10:15-11:30 a.m.
    Concurrent Sessions
    The Pros & Cons of Repurposing. Rm. N250
    TV Production Euro Style.Rm. N255
    Two Screens, One Goal:
    The Future of TV & the Internet. Rm. N259
  • 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Product/Service Demos.D-Town Theatre, Booth #3060.
    Picture Pipeline at 10:30-11 a.m.; Microsoft TV at 11:30 a.m.-noon
  • 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
    HD Festival:
    The Best of HD Programming Worldwide.D-Town, Booth #3067
  • 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Concurrent Sessions
    The Best of the Ad Client Pitches.Rm. N250
    Have Brand, Will Travel.Rm. N255
    The Rights Stuff:
    Licensing & Merchandising Sports Properties. Rm. N259
  • 12:45-5 p.m.
    D-Town Sessions.D-Town Theatre, Booth #3060.
    12:45-1:45 p.m.—Idiosyncrasies of HD Post Production; 3:30-4:15 p.m—Primetime TV & HD; 2-3 p.m.—Interactive Wins in Europe.
    TBA
  • 2-3:30 p.m.
    "Hand Me a Beer"
    and Other Stories of TV Product Integration.Member Lounge, N111-112, LVCC
  • 3-4:15 p.m.
    Concurrent Sessions
    Battle of the Broadbands:
    Cable v. Satellite. Rm. N255Diversity Is the Spice of Life.Rm. N259FIFA World Cup 2002:
    The Greatest Show on Earth. Rm. 250

Thursday, Jan. 24

  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.—Exhibit Hours—C Hall
  • 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
    D-Town Sessions.D-Town Theatre, Booth #3060. 10-11 a.m.—Teaming Sports & Technology; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.—HD Indie Production
  • 10 a.m.-1 p.m.—The Best of HD Programming Worldwide.D-Town, Booth #3067