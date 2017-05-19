Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins Cast of Disney XD’s ‘DuckTales’

Hamilton and Moana star Lin-Manuel Miranda has joined the cast of the new DuckTales series that will debut this summer on Disney XD.

Miranda will provide the voice of Gizmoduck, a superhero whose secret identity is Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera, an intern working for Scrooge McDuck’s mad scientist Gyro Gearloose.

"Growing up as a Cuban-American comics enthusiast, I was always hungry for a Latino hero to call my own. In developing the new series, Matt and I leapt at the opportunity to adapt DuckTales' marquee hero into a young scientist character with Latin-inspired roots,” said co-producer and story editor Francisco Angones.

"Lin came to mind instantly for the role of Gizmoduck,” added executive producer Matt Youngberg. “His rapid-fire earnestness paired with his wide-eyed yet determined optimism made him the perfect person to yell ‘Blathering Blatherskite!'"

Miranda’s role will be recurring on the show. He will be joining a cast of voices including David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck and Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan as Huey, Dewey and Louie.

The series, produced by Disney Television Animation, has already been picked up for a second season.