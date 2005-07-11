Lifetime Slates Golden Palace
Cable net Lifetime has picked up the off-CBS 1992-93 Golden Girls spin-off sitcom, Golden Palace.
The show launches Aug. 1 at 6:30 and 11:30 p.m. weekdays
Lifetime, which targets women, says it reaches 88 million households.
