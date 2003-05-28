Lifetime renews The Division
Lifetime Television is bringing back original drama The Division for a fourth
season.
The Sunday-night police drama is a work horse for the women's network, pulling in an
average 2.5 rating.
Lifetime has ordered up 22 new episodes from Viacom Productions.
The channel's two upcoming freshman dramas, Wild Card and
1-800-Missing, join the schedule on Saturday nights beginning in
August.
