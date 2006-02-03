Lifetime Names Samet Reality VP

Lifetime named MTV executive Jessica Samet Senior VP, Reality Programming.

Samet, who has overseen some of MTV’s more irreverent fare as senior VP, original programming and series development since 2004, joins Lifetime Feb. 6. Samet’s addition solidifies the programming team that Lifetime’s Entertainment President Susanne Daniels has been building since she joined the women’s cable network in September.

Daniels, once entertainment chief at the WB, has seen a reshuffling of several senior-level executives in the past few months. In September, senior VP of Programming Kelly Goode and Senior VP of Reality Programming Bill Brand exited the network, followed by eight-year Lifetime veteran and reality VP Marian Effinger.

Daniels brought on former WB drama development executive Maria Grasso in December to be Lifetime’s senior VP, series development, and last week Lifetime upped six-year veteran Colette Shelton from director to VP of reality programming.

Samet, based in Los Angeles, will now oversee all reality programming for Lifetime Television, Lifetime Real Women and Lifetimetv.com, including Lifetime’s March reality series Cheerleader Nation and Face the Family.

She joined MTV in 1999 as director, original programming, and ascended the ranks at the network, working on bolder shows including The '70s House, Viva La Bam, Wildboyz and Taildaters. She also co-executive-produced a film spinoff of MTV’s gross-out series Jackass.

After starting her career in 1996 as a motion-picture literary agent at United Talent Agency, she spent several years at Touchstone Pictures as director of production.