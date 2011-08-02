Lifetime Names Drobynk SVP, Scheduling and Acquisition
Lifetime Networks has named Christian Drobnyk senior vice
president, scheduling and acquisition, Nancy Dubuc, president and GM, Lifetime
Networks announced Tuesday.
Drobnyk will oversee all programming acquisition,
scheduling and planning for Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network and Lifetime Real Women.
He will report directly to Dubuc and will be based in New York.
"I'm delighted to bring Christian on board to Lifetime,"
said Dubuc. "As we continue to ramp up our original programming slate
with more than 175 hours of new content, Christian's experience and creative
scheduling instincts will be an important component of our mission to grow the
Lifetime brand."
Drobnyk comes to Lifetime from UKTV Entertainment
Networks where he served as controller and general manager. In that role, he oversaw
the company's entertainment divisions, cable and broadcast networks. Prior to
joining UKTV in 2008, Drobnyk served as senior vice president, programming and
development for TLC and Discovery Home Channel, where he oversaw development
and acquisition of off-net and original series and specials.
