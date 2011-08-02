Lifetime Names Drobynk SVP, Scheduling and Acquisition

Lifetime Networks has named Christian Drobnyk senior vice

president, scheduling and acquisition, Nancy Dubuc, president and GM, Lifetime

Networks announced Tuesday.





Drobnyk will oversee all programming acquisition,

scheduling and planning for Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network and Lifetime Real Women.

He will report directly to Dubuc and will be based in New York.





"I'm delighted to bring Christian on board to Lifetime,"

said Dubuc. "As we continue to ramp up our original programming slate

with more than 175 hours of new content, Christian's experience and creative

scheduling instincts will be an important component of our mission to grow the

Lifetime brand."





Drobnyk comes to Lifetime from UKTV Entertainment

Networks where he served as controller and general manager. In that role, he oversaw

the company's entertainment divisions, cable and broadcast networks. Prior to

joining UKTV in 2008, Drobnyk served as senior vice president, programming and

development for TLC and Discovery Home Channel, where he oversaw development

and acquisition of off-net and original series and specials.