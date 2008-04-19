Trending

Lifetime Launches HD Channel

Lifetime Television launched an HD version of the network and lined up carriage deals with the telco TV operators, AT&T's U-verse and Verizon's FiOS, both of which have carried Lifetime Movie Network HD since last year.

Lifetime said its research showed that, if their provider offered it, almost half of the women 18-54 it surveyed would add Lifetime or LMN to their HD packages.