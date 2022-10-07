LG Expands webOS TVOS to More Than 200 Third-Party Gadget Makers

After debuting a version of its TVOS for a handful of third-party smart TV and streaming gadget makers last year, LG has upgraded and expanded webOS Hub to more than 200 technology partners.

The additional brands, which include Seiki, Eko, Stream System, Konka, Aiwa and Hyundai, marks a tenfold increase over the 20 device partners that were announced when the "Hub" version of webOS was first introduced in early 2021.

LG is one of the biggest suppliers of smart TVs -- and smart TV operating software -- in the world, controlling nearly 20% of the international TVOS market, according to research company Omdia. LG says 120 million devices in 50 countries are powered by webOS.

For the latest iteration of webOS Hub, LG is following an emerging business tech trend, supplying a customizable platform that lets smaller consumer electronics makers establish their own branding on their devices.

Hub partners can customize and fine-tune the home screen by selecting the color scheme, applying a visual style consistent with their identity or inserting a logo for visibility.

It's a strategy similar to what Xperi is deploying in Europe with a TiVo-branded TVOS, which it says allows CE makers who can't afford to develop their own OS to keep their brand identity intact, instead of forfeiting it the major connected TV gateway software makers -- Roku, Amazon and Google.

In the latest webOS Hub, LG is also touting enhanced usability and personalization features, providing users with a curated selection of content to check out based on their tastes and preferences.

Next Pick1 recommends up to three live programs, from broadcast stations or a connected set-top box, as well as one VOD title or app.

The new update also supports LG’s Magic Explorer, which displays information relevant to the content being played, such as actor bios and filming locations.

Additionally, webOS Hub provides an improved viewing experience with Clear Voice PRO, a feature that makes onscreen dialogue much easier to hear.

As with the more traditional webOS, webOS Hub supports major streaming apps including Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video, as well as LG’s free, premium content service, LG Channels.

The TVOS is adding vMVPD fubo TV, and popular cloud gaming service NVIDIA GeForce Now.

“We are committed to refining and expanding our webOS Hub ecosystem, which continues to introduce more and more consumers to the unparalleled user experience of LG webOS,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company, in a statement.