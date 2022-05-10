Less Than a Quarter of DirecTV Subscribers Pay for NFL Sunday Ticket - Kagan
By Daniel Frankel published
Survey explains why satellite TV operator isn't anxious to renew a 28-year-old partnership with the league that costs it $1 billion a season
Only 23 percent of DirecTV customers recently polled by S&P Kagan acknowledge paying for the satellite TV company's exclusively licensed NFL Sunday Ticket add-on package.
The survey data, which was first published by paywalled news site Axios Tuesday, offers insight as to why DirecTV, which has licensed the Sunday Ticket out-of-market games package from the NFL since 1994 and currently pays $1 billion a season for it, will not seek to renew the agreement when it expires after this upcoming pro football season.
It was reported late last month that Apple is close to license NFL Sunday Ticket, paying as much as $2.5 billion a year.
According to the S&P Kagan data, 16% of DirecTV customers said they also subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket, but get it free through promotional discounting. Seven percent said they were unsure if they had the add-on programming bundle.
DirecTV was spun off from AT&T last year and had a reported 14.6 million remaining subscribers across its satellite- and IP-based services at the end of 2021. NFL Sunday Ticket pricing ranges from $293.96 to $395.99 for the "Max" plan, with customers able to sign up as the NFL regular season progresses at prorated cost.
Doing the basic math, if 23% of AT&T's base (around 3.35 million customers) pay $300, DirecTV is just about breaking even each season on its Sunday Ticket licensing.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.