Lee Leaves Television
Lee Enterprises says its proposed sale of KMAZ-TV El Paso, Texas, to Council Tree Hispanic Broadcasters will complete its exit from television. Last October, having decided to focus on its newspaper and online businesses, Lee sold eight stations and their satellites to Emmis Communications. The El Paso sale will require FCC approval and will not likely close for several months.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.