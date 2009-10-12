Lauren Corrao Exits Comedy Central
Lauren Corrao is stepping down from her post as prexy of original programming for Comedy Central after seven years with the cabler.
Corrao intends to return to her roots as a producer, according to a Comedy Central memo sent to staffers. She'll remain with the cabler through December.
