Larry Librach To Run JVC Professional Products

JVC Professional Products Company has announced that Larry Librach has been promoted to senior VP of JVC Professional Products.

Librach, who has been at JVC for 32 years, will be responsible for the overall guidance and direction of the division’s sales and management.

JVC Professional Products Company is a division of JVC Americas Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of JVC Kenwood Corporation.

Prior to the promotion, Librach served as VP, broadcast and public sector, at JVC Professional Products.

"For more than 30 years, Larry has been an important part of our sales efforts," said Junji Kobayashi, president, JVC Americas Corp. in a statement. "In the broadcast electronic newsgathering [ENG] market, where few thought there was room for new competition, he helped establish JVC as a leading manufacturer. Now, we look forward to Larry leading JVC Professional Products toward new markets and new challenges."