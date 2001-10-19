Trending

Langston to head Dielectric

Dielectric Communications has named Gregory Langston as its new president,
succeeding Lewis M. Kling. Langston most recently served as international group
president for Thomas & Betts Corp.

Andy Smith has joined Dolby Laboratories Inc. as its new global branding
director. Smith served as vice president of marketing at LiquidWit Inc., an
Internet-based creative-services company.