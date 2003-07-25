Trending

Lane joins KYW

By

WTVJ-TV Miami anchor and reporter Alycia Lane will join KYW-TV Philadelphia
as a news anchor.

Lane’s recent visit to Philadelphia led to considerable intrigue and
speculation.

She had spent several years in Miami, having been at WSVN-TV previously.

KYW-TV news director Susan Schiller called her "a dynamic addition to the
Eyewitness News team."