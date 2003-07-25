Lane joins KYW
WTVJ-TV Miami anchor and reporter Alycia Lane will join KYW-TV Philadelphia
as a news anchor.
Lane’s recent visit to Philadelphia led to considerable intrigue and
speculation.
She had spent several years in Miami, having been at WSVN-TV previously.
KYW-TV news director Susan Schiller called her "a dynamic addition to the
Eyewitness News team."
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.