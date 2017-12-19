Lamar Named Halftime Performer For College Football Finale

Kendrick Lamar will be the half-time musical performer for the College Footbal Championship game, which will air on ESPN Jan. 8.

Lamar, a seven-time Grammy award winner, will be making the first half-time performer for the relatively new championship game, which now is the culmination of a four-team playoff.

“In each year of the College Football Playoff, we’ve been able to build upon the experience of the last,” said Ed Erhardt, president, ESPN global sales & marketing. “This year is a true first for college football – and it makes sense that the hottest performer of the moment, Kendrick Lamar, would usher in this new era for the national championship game.”

AT&T is the presenting sponsor of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The four teams competing to be king of college football are Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma.

“Having the opportunity to perform at halftime of what will surely be the best game of the year between two deserving universities is truly an honor,” said Kendrick Lamar. “Thank you, ESPN, for having me be the first halftime performer ever at the College Football Playoff National Championship.”



Related: ESPN Finds Viewership Grows With Total Live Audience Metric