Lakers-Sixers in NBC NBA opener

By

NBC is kicking off its coverage of the 2001-2002 NBA season with a Christmas Day re-match of 2001 champions Los Angeles Lakers and the league's runner-up, the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBC Sports will air 32 NBC telecasts during the season, including the 2002 NBA All-Star Game Feb. 10.
- Susanne Ault