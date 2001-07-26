Lakers-Sixers in NBC NBA opener
NBC is kicking off its coverage of the 2001-2002 NBA season with a Christmas Day re-match of 2001 champions Los Angeles Lakers and the league's runner-up, the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBC Sports will air 32 NBC telecasts during the season, including the 2002 NBA All-Star Game Feb. 10.
- Susanne Ault
