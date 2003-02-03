Lake effect at NBC
Deborah Lake has been promoted to vice president of commercial standards and
program compliance at NBC in New York.
She will continue reporting to Alan Wurtzel, president of NBC research and
media development.
Lake, who has been with NBC since January 1998, replaces Rick Gitter, who is
retiring after 23 years in NBC's standards department.
She started as manager of program standards in Burbank,
Calif.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.