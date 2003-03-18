Ladik takes over AMC programming
AMC has tapped David Ladik to be its vice president of programming.
Ladik was most recently director of original programming and development for
VH1.
At AMC, he'll work with producers in both New York and Los Angeles, searching
for new original fare to compliment the channel's movie
lineup.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.