KSNW has change for a Buch

Shawn Oswald, general sales manager of Emmis Communications COrp.-owned WFTX-TV Fort Myers, Fla.,
has replaced Al Buch as vice president and general manager of
co-owned KSNW-TV Wichita, Kan.

Oswald had been with WFTX since July 2000 and, before that, he held various sales
posts in Wisconsin and Nebraska.