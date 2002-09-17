KSNW has change for a Buch
Shawn Oswald, general sales manager of Emmis Communications COrp.-owned WFTX-TV Fort Myers, Fla.,
has replaced Al Buch as vice president and general manager of
co-owned KSNW-TV Wichita, Kan.
Oswald had been with WFTX since July 2000 and, before that, he held various sales
posts in Wisconsin and Nebraska.
