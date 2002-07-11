Krantz joins Warner Bros.
Tony Krantz, head of Imagine Television since 1997, will be setting up shop
at Warner Bros. Television to develop and produce prime time TV shows.
The company has not been named.
Krantz will continue as executive producer on Imagine's 24 on
Fox.
