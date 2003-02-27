KPIX on verge of victory
With one night to go -- a night that includes Dan Rather and Saddam Hussein
-- KPIX-TV San Francisco was poised to win the market's late-news crown
It would be KPIX's first 11 p.m. sweeps victory in a decade and the first at
a CBS owned-and-operated top-five market in recent memory.
