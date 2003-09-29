Trending

KPHO(TV) Ups Hammel

By

Bob Furlong is out as general manager of Meredith Broadcasting Corp.’s KPHO(TV) Phoenix. He was replaced last
week by Steve Hammel, who had been station manager.

News director Mitch Jacob is also gone. No replacement has been named yet, but assistant
news director Elizabeth Driscoll is serving as acting news director in the
interim.