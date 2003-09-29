KPHO(TV) Ups Hammel
Bob Furlong is out as general manager of Meredith Broadcasting Corp.’s KPHO(TV) Phoenix. He was replaced last
week by Steve Hammel, who had been station manager.
News director Mitch Jacob is also gone. No replacement has been named yet, but assistant
news director Elizabeth Driscoll is serving as acting news director in the
interim.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.