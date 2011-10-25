KOIN Automates with Grass Valley

The Portland Oregon CBS affiliate KOIN-TV has streamlined the production of its local news with the installation of a full complement of Grass Valley live news production technologies, most recently adding K2 media server and shared storage technologies for recording and delivering its news and syndicated content.

"As a leading news station, we need to get content on the air first and with our Grass Valley systems now firmly in place, it has made our production workflows more efficient and our staff better able to handle more content faster," noted Rick Brown, director of technical operations at KOIN in a statement. "That's the name of the game in news."

KOIN's new eight-channel media server is comprised of a K2 SAN (Storage Area Network) and two K2 Summit production clients.

The station's Sony Vegas HD edit systems are attached to the K2 SAN, which allows editors to share clips and work on projects simultaneously.

Previously, KOIN installed the Grass Valley Ignite automated production system, which will be used to control a new four-channel standalone HD K2 Summit media server for playout of the scheduled lineup of local news packages on a daily basis.

KOIN journalists shoot with Sony XDCAM (MPEG-2) camcorders and the station is also deploying 300 hours of storage at XDCAM 25 resolution.

In addition it has deployed the Grass Valley AppCenter Pro software to control the server channel operations, and Grass Valley BaseCamp Express content management software to add and manage files and metadata.