Kohler upped at Paramount
Paramount Domestic Television has named John Kohler senior vice president,
creative affairs. He was previously VP.
Kohler will oversee Judge Joe Brown, Judge Judy and the
repurposing of the division's archival programming.
He joined Paramount Domestic Television in 1989.
