KNBC Sets Town Hall TV
KNBC-TV has lined up California Gov. Gray Davis for a town-hall meeting
Thursday.
The broadcast will be simulcast on NBC’s Telemundo affiliate, KWHY-TV Los Angeles, and parts will be carried live on NBC’s KNTV(TV) San
Francisco and KNSD(TV) San Diego.
