Knag Named Exec VP and CFO at Turner

Peter Knag has been named executive VP and chief financial officer at Turner.

Knag had been AT&T’s VP of merger planning. AT&T acquired Turner’s parent Time Warner earlier this month.

In his new role, Knag succeeds Pascal Desroches. He will report to Desroches, who was promoted to chief financial officer, Warner Media and Turner Administrative Officer.

“This is an important time of transition for Turner, as the merger with AT&T will allow us to innovate even more quickly and create more value for fans, distributors, content creators and advertisers,” said Desroches. “Peter was instrumental during the integration process, and I am confident that he will continue to bring his expertise and leadership abilities to the Turner portfolio in this role.”

Knag joined AT&T in 1999 and executive more than $200 billion in transaction. Before joining AT&T, he worked for Lehman Brothers and First Albany Corp.