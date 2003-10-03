KMGH-TV Denver GM Exits
Cindy Velasquez is out as general manager of The McGraw-Hill Cos.' KMGH-TV Denver.
"We believed the change was best for the station," group vice president of corporate communications Steven Weiss said.
Ed Quinn, president of the broadcast group, is on site as interim GM while he looks for a replacement.
