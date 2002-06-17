Kincaid upped at LA duopoly
Mike Kincaid, senior VP and general sales manager for KCAL-TV Los Angeles, will add the same title and duties for co-owned KCBS-TV.
Alan Buckman, who has been KCBS' station manager/director of sales, will be vice president of sales for the stations.
