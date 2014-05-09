Kim Hart Named FCC Press Secretary
An FCC source confirms that veteran journalist Kim Hart is joining the FCC as press secretary to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler. An announcement is expected Friday.
She is succeeding Justin Cole, who left the commissioner earlier this year to become director of the Office of Public Affairs for the Federal Trade Commission.
Hart, a former tech journalist with Politico, The Hill (Hillicon Valley) and The Washington Post, had most recently headed media relations for Neustar.
