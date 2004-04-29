Kids WB Slates First Made-for Film
Kids WB has slated its first live-action, made-for-TV movie. Zolar, from Worldwide Television Sales, will air Saturday, May 22.
The two-hour movie, about a team of semi-pro extreme athletes that discovers one of the members is an endangered alien, stars former pro skateboarder Jordan Hoffart.
