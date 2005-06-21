Kids WB Adds Viewtiful Joe
By Ben Grossman
Kids’ WB! has ordered 26 episodes of Japanese anime series, Viewtiful Joe, which will air Saturday mornings during the 2005-2006 season.
The action-comedy series features American comic-style characters that were originally introduced in a video game series from Capcom.
The show is distributed by North American anime supplier Geneon Entertainment, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based advertising giant Dentsu.
