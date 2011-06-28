KHLM Selects Harmonic

Lotus Communications Corp.'s low-power KHLM station in Houston has selected Harmonic's video processing technology to increase channel capacity from six channels to as many as eight digital channels within the 19.39 megabytes-per-second ATSC stream.

"Harmonic's video encoding, stream processing and service management technologies work together to provide high-quality video at low bit rates, enabling a unique business model for low-power stations," said Jim Kalmenson, Lotus Communications president. in a statement. "Our expanded channel capacity allows us to grow revenues through additional advertising opportunities and the ability to lease sub-channels to content providers who want to offer their own programming."

The station is using Harmonic's Electra multiservice encoders, the ProStream 1000 stream-processing platform and NMX Digital Service Manager to compress and manage the eight video channels.

In addition, the Harmonic DiviTrackIP statistical multiplexing technology allows it to provide broadcast video quality at a low bit rate.

"By leveraging our advanced compression technology, they can better serve their viewers while opening up new business opportunities," in a cost-effective way, added Joel Wilhite, broadcast solutions manager at Harmonic, in a statement.