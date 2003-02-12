Key to victory
The West team and Turner Network Television weren't the only winners at the National Basketball Association All-Star Game Sunday night.
Pamela Calloway of Columbus, Ohio, was the grand prize winner in the TNT/Time Warner Cable All-Star Experience contest.
She was one of 15 local market winners who got a free trip to the game, then picked the right key to a new Jeep Liberty.
