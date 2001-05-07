Keplesky named to Disney Web post
James Keplesky has been promoted to vice president, advertising sales for the ABC branded properties of the Walt Disney Internet Group.
Those inlude the ABC.com, ABCNEWS.com and Enhanced TV sites. Keplesky had been vice president of advertising sales for ABCNEWS.com. In his expanded role, Keplesky will be responsible for establishing and implementing all sales policies and strategies for these properties. - Richard Tedesco
