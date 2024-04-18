Ken Solomon: Tennis Channel Looking to Score With Fans Across Multiple Platforms (TV Sportsplay)
Network president says Tennis Channel serving fans on linear, FAST, SVOD platforms, and will launch DTC service in 2024
The Tennis Channel is lining up to play on multiple distribution courts in 2024 as it looks to serve its hard-core viewers wherever and whenever they want to see live tennis and Pickleball action, according to Tennis Channel president Ken Solomon.
The Sinclair Broadcast Group-owned service is planning to launch a direct-to-consumer offering in 2024 to complement its lineup of the Tennis Channel linear service, its Pickleballtv and T2 FAST Channels and its Tennis Channel Plus SVOD service.
“The mission is to bring the sport to life fully and let everyone who might potentially be a fan find out if they want to be," he said. "It used to be very hard to do because only a fraction of the sport was on television.”
Also: Sinclair Putting Tennis Channel’s T2 On NextGen Broadcast Channels
Click below to hear more of the interview with Ken Solomon on the latest episode of the “TV Sportsplay” podcast.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.