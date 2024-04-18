Ken Solomon: Tennis Channel Looking to Score With Fans Across Multiple Platforms (TV Sportsplay)

Iga Swiatek of Poland visits the Tennis Channel studio after defeating Maria Sakkari of Greece in the womens singles final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 17, 2024

The Tennis Channel is lining up to play on multiple distribution courts in 2024 as it looks to serve its hard-core viewers wherever and whenever they want to see live tennis and Pickleball action, according to Tennis Channel president Ken Solomon.

The Sinclair Broadcast Group-owned service is planning to launch a direct-to-consumer offering in 2024 to complement its lineup of the Tennis Channel linear service, its Pickleballtv and T2 FAST Channels and its Tennis Channel Plus SVOD service.

“The mission is to bring the sport to life fully and let everyone who might potentially be a fan find out if they want to be," he said. "It used to be very hard to do because only a fraction of the sport was on television.”

Click below to hear more of the interview with Ken Solomon on the latest episode of the “TV Sportsplay” podcast.