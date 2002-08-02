Kellogg donates to Listen Up
The W.K. Kellogg Foundation has given $681,000 to Listen Up, a New
York-based organization that encourages youth media production.
The money will be used to fund its "America's Youth Speak Out" campaign,
featuring radio and TV public-service announcements produced by young people.
