KCAL newscaster Dunphy dies

Jerry Dunphy, the dean of Los Angeles news anchors, died Monday following

a heart attack last Wednesday.

Although past 80 and already having survived two heart attacks, open-heart

surgery and a shooting during a robbery attempt in 1983, Dunphy was a newsman to

the end and suffered his fatal heart attack on his way to work.

Dunphy was perhaps the best known of Los Angeles' broadcast journalists, and he had

his own star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

His news intro -- "From the desert to the sea to all of Southern California" -- was heard by generations of Southern Californians.

"We are," said a tearful Pat Harvey as she informed the KCAL audience of her

colleague's death, "painfully aware [that Dunphy's refrain] will never be heard

again."

Los Angeles media -- notorious for its aggressiveness on celebrity stories -- had

been uncharacteristically quiet following Dunphy's heart attack and

hospitalization, adhering to the wishes of Dunphy's family.

KCAL itself had barely updated the story between the

time it reported Dunphy's heart attack Thursday until his death, although the

station aired and posted a touching tribute on its Web site

.

The KCAL story recognized not only Dunphy's accomplishments as a broadcast-news pioneer, but also his career as a decorated Air Force captain in World War

II.

Dunphy had been with KCAL since the mid-1990s, but he also spent years at

KCBS-TV -- including a historic stint in the 1960s with its predecessor, KNXT --

and at KABC-TV.

Dunphy was frequently cast in small movie roles, as well, typecast as a

television newsman or even as himself.

Twice-married, Dunphy had five children from his first marriage and one child with his second wife. He was also

survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A statement from his family called the newsman "a

constant beacon of truth and guidance in our ever-changing

world."