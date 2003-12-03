Trending

Kay, Discover to Sponsor TNT Holiday Special

Kay Jewelers and Discover Card have signed on as sponsors for TNT’s Christmas in Washington special. As part of the sponsorship deal, the companies will receive on-air billboards, tune-in spots, commercials during the telecast, online integration and print ads.

Also, Turner Entertainment Sales Dec. 13 will host its advertisers and sponsors for a traditional family weekend in Washington.