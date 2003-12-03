Kay, Discover to Sponsor TNT Holiday Special
By Staff
Kay Jewelers and Discover Card have signed on as sponsors for TNT’s Christmas in Washington special. As part of the sponsorship deal, the companies will receive on-air billboards, tune-in spots, commercials during the telecast, online integration and print ads.
Also, Turner Entertainment Sales Dec. 13 will host its advertisers and sponsors for a traditional family weekend in Washington.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.