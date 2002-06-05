Katz promotes three
Katz Television Group's Continental Sales unit has promoted the following
three regional sales managers to vice presidents: Ian Byrne, Boston; Patty
Dietz, Charlotte, N.C.; and Patricia Lee, St. Louis.
Continental represents more than 150 television stations.
