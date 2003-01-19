Katz likes Brady a bunch

Of all the new talk shows for fall, Katz Television gave The Wayne Brady

Show its "primary recommendation" for 2003-04.

Brady got the kudo for being a "known commodity that is advertiser-friendly

and still growing creatively with the potential to build a following."

Katz has issued station clients reviews and recommendations of the new crop

of syndicated shows via satellite.

Petry Media Corp. issued a print presentation to clients last week.

The two reps had different opinions on a number of shows.

Technically, Wayne Brady is heading into its second season, but Katz

considers it "new" in the sense that Buena Vista Television rolled it out slowly

this season, launching it in just a little over 50 percent of the country.

Petry has a slightly different take: "Wayne started out promising this

season, but it has not posted the October-to-November increases we expect to see in

new programs."

Petry said Brady needs to turn in a strong February performance "if we're to

feel confident in his success for year two."

Katz cited other new talk shows that merit a look, including Living It Up!

With Ali & Jack, Fergie, Sharon Osbourne, Ellen Degeneres and Ask

Rita.

Petry praised Degeneres as a pro clearly capable of hosting a talk show.

The big question in Petry's view: "Does Ellen have baggage in middle America

[yep, she's still gay] that will cause daytime audiences to reject her?"

As for Living It Up, Petry said the big issue there is whether the

dual-host format will work in the talk setting.

Some have tried in syndication, but only Live with Regis & Kelly has

succeeded.

As for Fergie, Petry said she'll have to prove that she can cut it as a talk show

host.

Petry said Sharon Osbourne will be gunning for Ricki Lake's women 18-through-34

audience.

"Ricki Lake has lost a lot of ground with this audience," Petry said.

Both reps talked about Sony Pictures Television's new magazine hybrid,

eBay TV, concluding that it's a risky proposition, although one with the added

potential upside of a transactional element.

Katz called it "innovative," but withheld a recommendation, citing "so many

unanswered questions" about the show, including the launch group, which will

have a "profound impact on the potential focus and direction of the finalized

series."

Petry said the format is untested, while the home shopping element could

prove "cumbersome," although a potential new revenue stream "may prove tempting

to some stations."

Of the new off-network sitcoms debuting next fall, Katz picked King of

Queens as the best prospect. (Malcolm in the Middle gets the nod for

2004). Petry doesn't endorse one over another, but does explore the issue of

double runs.

Results vary, but in many cases, Petry said, "go for it. Two really can be

better than one."