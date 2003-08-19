KAKE hires Horn
KAKE-TV Wichita, Kan., last week hired WKRN-TV Nashville, Tenn., assistant news director Glen Horn as its new news director.
He replaces Jim Holland, who left the station last month.
Horn is a Wichita native who interned at the station while he was a student in high
school and college.
