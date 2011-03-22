JVC Reports Employees Are Safe

JVC Professional Products Company, a division of JVC Americas Corp., has issued a statement saying that the employees and immediate family members of its parent organization, JVC Kenwood Holdings have emerged safe in the wake of the tragic earthquake and tsunami in Japan.

The company reported that some of the company's offices in Japan suffered minor damage, but they were repaired quickly and have been back in operation since March 14. There was also damage to some sales and service offices in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, as well as warehouses operated for JVC Kenwood Group by third parties, which are currently being repaired.

The announcement was good news both for company's employees and the supply of professional products to the U.S. market from Japan.

The company's statement noted that "the main production resources supplying JVC Professional seem essentially unaffected [but that] there are still significant concerns. In Japan, the company is coping with projected rolling power blackouts, and transport vehicles are being used for emergency support in areas damaged by the tsunami. In addition, JVC is studying the situation of its numerous component suppliers."

The statement stressed, however, that "in the near term, JVC Professional expects to fulfill product demands at previously expected levels, with repair parts and technical support remaining consistent as well. Plus, many JVC Professional products use widely available, non-proprietary consumables, such as recording media and projector lamps. If there is an unexpected disruption in JVC supply distribution, most product owners will have alternative consumable supply options."

JVC Professional also reported that it will continue to exhibit as planned at the NAB Show next month in Las Vegas, Nevada.