JVC Promotes Bob Mueller

JVC has named Bob Mueller U.S. president of JVC Professional Products Company and president of JVC Professional Products Canada, two divisions of JVC Americas Corp. that are major suppliers of broadcast equipment in the Americas.

The promotion puts Mueller in charge of JVC's entire professional business in North America, Latin America, and South America, where he will oversee all operational aspects of the two companies, including its professional video, visual systems, security business units located in Wayne, N.J., and JVC's Technology Center in Long Beach, Calif.

Mueller succeeds Kirk Hirota, who recently took a senior position as general manager, media system operation, Business Solution Division of JVC Kenwood Corporation's Professional Systems Group.

Since joining JVC in 2000, Mueller held several positions including executive vice president and COO of JVC Professional Products Company and JVC U.S.A.

In a career spanning more than four decades, Mueller has also worked as a senior executive positions at Panasonic and Sony.

"JVC's professional team in the U.S. and Japan is dedicated and truly inspired," noted Mueller in a statement. "In recent years, the team's diligence has steadily raised JVC brand equity in professional markets, winning the trust of market-leading organizations across a broad spectrum of industries. Today, JVC Professional proudly counts Boeing, Scripps Howard, Televisa, L3 Corporation, Time Warner, CTV, Fox Studios, and Rockwell Collins among its many world-class clients. I'm proud of the team's accomplishments, and JVC Kenwood Corporation's newly announced professional business priority represents fortuitous timing to open new market opportunities for JVC."