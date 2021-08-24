Justice Begins Paying Victims of FIFA Soccer Rights Scandal

The Justice Department has signed off on the first $32.3 million tranche of over $200 million in forfeited funds to FIFA and others from widespread corruption in the securing of TV and other media and marketing rights for international soccer.

Justice said well over that initial amount has been seized as part of the government's prosecution of that corruption. The money is being remitted to FIFA, the world soccer organizing body; CONCACAF, which oversees soccer in North and Central America; and CONMEBOL, which oversees South America, as well as various other soccer federations.

According to Justice, sports marketing companies paid bribes and kickbacks to soccer officials in exchange for the rights to various tournaments and events.

The $32.3 million is the beginning of the process of getting funds to the victims of the FIFA bribery scandal and out of the hands of the corrupt officials that took it.

“Not one official in this investigation seemed to care about the damage being done to a sport that millions around the world revere," said Michael J. Driscoll, assistant director-in-charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office. "The only silver lining is the money will now help underprivileged people who need it, not the wealthy executives who just wanted it to get richer. Our work isn’t finished, and our promise to those who love the game – we won’t give up until everyone sees justice for what they’ve done.”

This week's initial tranche of money comes from the forfeited assets and stems from a May 2015 indictment of 14 FIFA officials and sports marketing executives with racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering, plus a follow-on indictment of even more officials.

Many of the defendants were ordered to forfeit their ill-gotten gains and Justice is authorized to distribute forfeited assets through a remission process to victims of the crimes, including to the soccer organizations defrauded by corrupt executives.